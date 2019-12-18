89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $29.43 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($30.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ETNB stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 837,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $22,612,500.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $15,525,000.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETNB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol