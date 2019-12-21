$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce $9.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Veru reported sales of $6.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $38.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.54 million, with estimates ranging from $37.77 million to $53.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $29,886.04. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veru by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $181.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.38. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com