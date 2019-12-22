9,748 Shares in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ArcBest by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ArcBest by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. ArcBest Corp has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

