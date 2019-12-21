A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Down 0.3%

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$38.91 and last traded at C$39.02, 13,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 18,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.14.

Separately, Laurentian upgraded shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.44. The firm has a market cap of $547.12 million and a P/E ratio of 21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing