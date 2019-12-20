AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. AAR updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

AIR stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.58. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

