AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of AIR traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. 31,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,914. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.14. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Summit Global Investments grew its position in AAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AAR by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

