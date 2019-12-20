ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.18. ABB has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ABB by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

