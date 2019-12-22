Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.50) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,264 ($16.63).

Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,418 ($18.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,309.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,278.96.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total transaction of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89). Also, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($15.09), for a total value of £1,949,900 ($2,564,982.90). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,884 shares of company stock worth $229,858,080.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

