Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Rating Lowered by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.50) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,264 ($16.63).

Shares of Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,418 ($18.65) on Wednesday. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,309.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,278.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($15.09), for a total transaction of £1,949,900 ($2,564,982.90). Also, insider Gavin Wood sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($15.04), for a total transaction of £51,469.29 ($67,704.93). Insiders have sold a total of 199,884 shares of company stock valued at $229,858,080 over the last 90 days.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?