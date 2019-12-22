Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) Declares GBX 1.34 Dividend

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) declared a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ADIG opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.94. Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst has a 1 year low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $359.76 million and a P/E ratio of -373.33.

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

