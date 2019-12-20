ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.48. 101,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.63. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

