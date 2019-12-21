ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

ABM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.63. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

