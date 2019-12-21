ABN AMRO Group (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Trading Up 0.4%

ABN AMRO Group NV (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

ABN AMRO Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

ABN AMRO Group N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Direktbank, Florius, and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

