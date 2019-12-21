Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $80,380.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, YoBit, CoinBene and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.84 or 0.06733803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030039 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001408 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, Indodax, HitBTC, CoinExchange, BitForex, Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, YoBit, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.