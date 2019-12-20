Abyss Token Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $86,034.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, YoBit, Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.26 or 0.06421073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,071,117 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BitForex, IDEX, YoBit, CoinPlace, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Indodax, HitBTC, CoinExchange, DDEX, Sistemkoin and ZBG.