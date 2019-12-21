AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AC Immune from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.83.

ACIU opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AC Immune by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income