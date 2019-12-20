Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

NYSE AKR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.23. 13,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,795. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com