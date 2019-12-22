Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 56,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?