Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLRN. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price target on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 55.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after buying an additional 278,068 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $9,902,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $7,983,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.24. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

