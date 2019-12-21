Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

XLRN stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 215,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

