Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.24.

ACN traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.10. 4,148,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,991. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.94 and its 200 day moving average is $192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 4.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Accenture by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Invictus RG boosted its stake in Accenture by 37.3% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

