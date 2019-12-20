Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $208.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.92.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.65.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?