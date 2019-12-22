Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.24.

ACN opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,819,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3,375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

