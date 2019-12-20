Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Accsys Technologies Plc (LON:AXS) were up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.25), approximately 30,688 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 38,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

The firm has a market cap of $113.00 million and a P/E ratio of -13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.31.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

