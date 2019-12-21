Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Up 14.3%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 128,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 109,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

