ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACMR. Benchmark boosted their target price on ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ACM Research in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

ACMR opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.42 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ACM Research has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $21.88.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 122.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 219.7% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel