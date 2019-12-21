Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Acme United has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

