Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.68-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.96 million.Actuant also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.68-0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24. Actuant has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

