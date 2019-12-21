Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of ADMS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.71. 1,830,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,232. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?