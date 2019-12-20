Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADMS. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

