Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $96.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. ValuEngine cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

ADUS traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 422,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,272. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $95.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,319.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $690,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,363 shares of company stock worth $59,321,866. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 199.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 220,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

