AdEx (ADX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86,614.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. AdEx has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $86,614.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119351 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AdEx

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.