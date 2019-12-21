AdHive Price Reaches $0.0006 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. AdHive has a market cap of $80,802.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.