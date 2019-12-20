Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) traded down 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.94 and last traded at $21.00, 2,292,533 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,875,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

