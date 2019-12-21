Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells $302,667.96 in Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADBE opened at $327.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

