Adshares Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Adshares token can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $3,198.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01186389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adshares Token Profile

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,400 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.