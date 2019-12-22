Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,131,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 439,980 shares.The stock last traded at $35.02 and had previously closed at $34.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?