Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of TSE:ARE traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 306,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.66. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$16.62 and a twelve month high of C$21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.29.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

