Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have underperformed its industry so far this year. The price performance is mainly backed by dismal earnings surprise history. Its earnings missed the analysts’ expectation in eight of the last 14 quarters, while revenues lagged the same in seven quarters. Lower contribution from a large coating project at Corrosion Protection and the turnaround activity at Energy Services have been hurting Aegion’s performance over the past few quarters. Meanwhile, Aegion tweaked its 2019 projections for revenues and earnings. It anticipates revenues to decline across segments. However, earnings are expected to improve modestly on the back of strong backlog position and market outlook in core businesses. Also, it is expected to benefit from acquisitions, strategic initiatives & divesture actions, going forward.”

AEGN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on Aegion and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 375,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.16. Aegion has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 9.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 31.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

