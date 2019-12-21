Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Insider Acquires A$99,577.50 in Stock

Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) insider Mark Lindh bought 46,750 shares of Aerometrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$99,577.50 ($70,622.34).

AMX stock opened at A$1.91 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.30 million and a PE ratio of 44.42.

About Aerometrex

Aerometrex Limited, an aerial mapping company, provides aerial imaging, photogrammetry, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), 3D modelling, and subscription services based on aerial imagery Web serving. The company offers aerial orthophotography, a scale-corrected 2D aerial imagery maps; Digital Terrain Models and Digital Surface Models; digitized 3D feature data for geographic information systems; and LiDAR, an aerial surveying technique that utilizes active laser pulses generated by the sensor to measure the distance of aircraft to ground.

