Aeron (ARN) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001866 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $2.19 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Tidex, IDEX, Binance, IDAX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.