AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AGCO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, OTR Global cut AGCO to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,907,400. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

