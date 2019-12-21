Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Posts Earnings Results

Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.58 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Aggregated Micro Power stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. Aggregated Micro Power has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Aggregated Micro Power in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Aggregated Micro Power Company Profile

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

