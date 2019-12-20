AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 1.3%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $14.65, approximately 1,880 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?