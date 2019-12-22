Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AFLYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

