Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.98

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 9340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $9,901,269.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares in the company, valued at $56,980,136.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296 over the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 156,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

