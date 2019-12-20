Airbloc (ABL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $824,191.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, CPDAX and IDEX. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $824,191.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00187939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01229173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,219 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx, CPDAX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.