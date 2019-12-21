Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Airgain stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $98.65 million, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.85. Airgain has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

