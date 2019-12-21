AirSwap (AST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.83 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Radar Relay and AirSwap. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $1.83 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01186633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Liqui, Binance and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.