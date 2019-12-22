AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKS. ValuEngine lowered shares of AK Steel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AK Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.56.

AK Steel stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. AK Steel has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AK Steel will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,654,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after acquiring an additional 567,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AK Steel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AK Steel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,966,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 394,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,294,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

